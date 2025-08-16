close global

Historic NASCAR short track set for first Cup Series points race this century

NASCAR could give fans to see the first points-paying Cup Series race at an iconic track this century, with an announcement expected in the near future.

The Athletic report that NASCAR decision-makers are on the brink of giving Dover Motor Speedway the 2026 All-Star Race, which would free up a valuable space in the regular season calendar for North Wilkesboro.

North Wilkesboro has held the All-Star Race for three years since 2023, but has not played host to a points race in the series since all the way back in 1996.

NASCAR intends to release its final 2026 schedule next week, with only some parts – the season finale at Homestead-Miami, Bowman Gray hosting the season-opening Clash on Feb 1st, Daytona opening the regular season two weeks later, and the San Diego street race on Father's Day weekend – apparently set in stone at this point.

2026 NASCAR schedule release expected next week

Giving the All-Star Race to Dover, still in the showcase event's traditional spot a week before Memorial Day Weekend, would mean that a spot on the calendar opens up.

While San Diego will be a new race on the 2026 schedule, that comes in parallel with an at least temporary pause on the Chicago street race, while Mexico City's status for next year in in doubt due to a conflux of other events, both within the sport and without.

That would also leave room for a long-awaited and recently rumored return to the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, which could simultaneously placate the traditionalists complaining of too many road courses this year.

The fact that the North Wilkesboro and Dover tracks are both owned by Speedway Motorsports should help smooth over any administrative concerns. In short, watch this space for an announcement that NASCAR are hoping to make next week.

