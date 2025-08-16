NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series star gets massive playoff boost as champ falters

Change your timezone:

Ryan Preece gave himself the best chance possible of maximising his odds for a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot on Friday night, setting the fastest time in qualifying at Richmond.

Preece is currently the highest points-scoring driver below the cut line, sitting 34 points behind Chris Buescher (qualified 12th) coming into this weekend, although a win from a driver on the outside of the fight could change everything.

Joey Logano will start at the back of the field after his car blew a tire in qualifying, sending him into the wall and necessitating repairs. However, those repairs won't be completed until after qualifying due to regulations meaning that he couldn't transfer his qualifying tires for the race unless they'd been scuffed by a run on Saturday evening.

It was an evening for the winless playoff hopefuls on Friday, with Tyler Reddick setting the second fastest time behind Preece, with AJ Allmendinger and Brad Keselowski in third and sixth respectively.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting order below!

READ MORE: NASCAR official issues driver suspension verdict after Watkins Glen wreck

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Richmond?

After Friday evening's qualifying session at Richmond, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Cook Out 400:

1. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - 22.244secs

2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.087secs

3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.097secs

4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.103secs

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.117secs

6. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.118secs

7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.135secs

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.140secs

9. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.153secs

10. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.162secs

11. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.182secs

12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.186secs

13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.198secs

14. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.217secs

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.257secs

16. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.262secs

17. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.272secs

18. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.282secs

19. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.301secs

20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.304secs

21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.305secs

22. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.305secs

23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.309secs

24. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.333secs

25. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.364secs

26. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.364secs

27. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.402secs

28. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs

29. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.436secs

30. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.448secs

31. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.481secs

32. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.503secs

33. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.511secs

34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.579secs

35. Jesse Love, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.587secs

36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.598secs

37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +0.703secs

38. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - NO TIME



READ MORE: NASCAR wives reveal shocking details of when fans cross the line

Related