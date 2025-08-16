NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series star gets massive playoff boost as champ falters
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series star gets massive playoff boost as champ falters
Ryan Preece gave himself the best chance possible of maximising his odds for a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot on Friday night, setting the fastest time in qualifying at Richmond.
Preece is currently the highest points-scoring driver below the cut line, sitting 34 points behind Chris Buescher (qualified 12th) coming into this weekend, although a win from a driver on the outside of the fight could change everything.
Joey Logano will start at the back of the field after his car blew a tire in qualifying, sending him into the wall and necessitating repairs. However, those repairs won't be completed until after qualifying due to regulations meaning that he couldn't transfer his qualifying tires for the race unless they'd been scuffed by a run on Saturday evening.
It was an evening for the winless playoff hopefuls on Friday, with Tyler Reddick setting the second fastest time behind Preece, with AJ Allmendinger and Brad Keselowski in third and sixth respectively.
With that said, let's take a look at the full starting order below!
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Richmond?
After Friday evening's qualifying session at Richmond, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Cook Out 400:
1. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - 22.244secs
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.087secs
3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.097secs
4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.103secs
5. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.117secs
6. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.118secs
7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.135secs
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.140secs
9. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.153secs
10. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.162secs
11. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.182secs
12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.186secs
13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.198secs
14. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.217secs
15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.257secs
16. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.262secs
17. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.272secs
18. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.282secs
19. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.301secs
20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.304secs
21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.305secs
22. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.305secs
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.309secs
24. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.333secs
25. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.364secs
26. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.364secs
27. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.402secs
28. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs
29. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.436secs
30. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.448secs
31. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.481secs
32. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.503secs
33. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.511secs
34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.579secs
35. Jesse Love, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.587secs
36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.598secs
37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +0.703secs
38. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - NO TIME
