The NASCAR hotseat is getting even hotter for Justin Haley as the Cup Series circus heads to Richmond this weekend.

The 26-year-old from Indiana has struggled mightily so far in 2025, steering the No. 7 Chevrolet to just one top-10 finish in 30 Cup Series races for Spire Motorsports. And that came way back in March at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Just last week Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported that Haley’s future was in doubt at Spire, with a potential firing before the end of the 2025 season even in play.

Things did not get a great deal better at Watkins Glen last weekend, with Justin trailing home in 27th position.

Spire owner on Justin Haley

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson was asked about Haley’s future this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and his response did nothing to quiet the speculation.

“There’s pressure internally and externally that we all have to answer to and kinda meet. It’s no secret that Justin and that team haven’t performed up to the expectations that we’ve set forth,” he explained.

“That’s something we’re constantly discussing, how do we do better? How do we make this go better?…We are to a place where we have to meet those expectations. It’s not good enough for us to just make it to the race track anymore or just run 30th anymore; we just can’t do it.”

While Spire is clearly thinking about whether to cut ties with Haley, it will of course have to find a successor if the axe does fall. And right now there is not a ton of options.

The most high-profile free agent this winter will be Daniel Duarez, after he and Trackhouse agreed in July to part ways at the end of this season.

But there is a reason for that split too - Suarez is currently down in 29th position in the Cup Series standings, just five points and one place ahead of Haley.

