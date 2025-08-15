NASCAR Truck Series Today: Richmond race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Truck Series Today: Richmond race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Richmond for practice, qualifying and race action today - Friday, August 15 - and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.
The eero 250 will see the Truck Series drivers complete 250 laps around the short track in Virginia, in the very last chance drivers will have to qualify for the postseason.
First, though, the starting lineup for the race will need to be set, with today’s qualifying format consisting of one round, two-lap single car runs.
Corey Heim dominated last weekend at Watkins Glen, taking a dramatic triple-overtime win from pole after leading a race-high 44 laps to further stamp his authority on the series after already securing the regular season championship.
Ty Majeski won last year's Truck Series race at Richmond, going toe to toe with Christian Eckes in the latter stages to claim just the second win of what ended up being a championship season.
With that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.
What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Richmond is scheduled to start at 3:10pm ET today - Friday, August 15 - straight after practice, which begins at 2:05pm ET.
The qualifying start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 3:10pm United States (CT): 2:10pm United States (MT): 1:10pm United States (PT): 12:10pm
What time is the NASCAR Truck Series race today?
The NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today - Friday August 15.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 7:30pm United States (CT): 6:30pm United States (MT): 5:30pm United States (PT): 4:30pm
What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?
Today's race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with qualifying action earlier in the day set to be shown live on FOX Sports 2.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network have the call.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's race.
You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 1 and 2 are also available on several streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream
Entry list and lineup
Here is the full entry list for today’s Truck Series action at Richmond:
1 Brent Crews, Toyota
02 Nick Leitz, Chevrolet
2 Clayton Green, Ford
5 Toni Breidinger, Toyota
7 Sammy Smith, Chevrolet
9 Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet
11 Corey Heim, Toyota
13 Jake Garcia, Ford
15 Tanner Gray, Toyota
16 Chrstian Eckes, Chevrolet
17 Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota
18 Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet
19 Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
22 Stephen Mallozzi, Ford
26 Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet
33 Frankie Muniz, Ford
34 Layne Riggs, Ford
38 Chandler Smith, Ford
41 Matthew Gould, Chevrolet
42 Matt Mills, Chevrolet
44 Andres Perez de Lara, Chevrolet
45 Bayley Currey, Chevrolet
52 Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota
66 Luke Fenhaus, Ford
67 Ryan Roulette, Chevrolet
71 Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet
74 Caleb Costner, Chevrolet
76 Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet
77 Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
81 Connor Mosack, Chevrolet
84 Patrick Staropoli, Toyota
88 Matt Crafton, Ford
97 Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet
98 Ty Majeski, Ford
99 Ben Rhodes, Ford
Once qualifying is complete, we'll also bring you the starting lineup for today's race.
