NASCAR Truck Series Today: Richmond race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Richmond for practice, qualifying and race action today - Friday, August 15 - and we've got the time scheduling, TV and streaming details you need.

The eero 250 will see the Truck Series drivers complete 250 laps around the short track in Virginia, in the very last chance drivers will have to qualify for the postseason.

First, though, the starting lineup for the race will need to be set, with today’s qualifying format consisting of one round, two-lap single car runs.

Corey Heim dominated last weekend at Watkins Glen, taking a dramatic triple-overtime win from pole after leading a race-high 44 laps to further stamp his authority on the series after already securing the regular season championship.

Ty Majeski won last year's Truck Series race at Richmond, going toe to toe with Christian Eckes in the latter stages to claim just the second win of what ended up being a championship season.

With that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Richmond is scheduled to start at 3:10pm ET today - Friday, August 15 - straight after practice, which begins at 2:05pm ET.

The qualifying start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3:10pm United States (CT): 2:10pm United States (MT): 1:10pm United States (PT): 12:10pm

What time is the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today - Friday August 15.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm United States (CT): 6:30pm United States (MT): 5:30pm United States (PT): 4:30pm

What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with qualifying action earlier in the day set to be shown live on FOX Sports 2.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 1 and 2 are also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV – YouTubeTV – Sling TV (blue package) – Hulu + Live TV – DirecTV Stream

Entry list and lineup

Here is the full entry list for today’s Truck Series action at Richmond:

1 Brent Crews, Toyota

02 Nick Leitz, Chevrolet

2 Clayton Green, Ford

5 Toni Breidinger, Toyota

7 Sammy Smith, Chevrolet

9 Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet

11 Corey Heim, Toyota

13 Jake Garcia, Ford

15 Tanner Gray, Toyota

16 Chrstian Eckes, Chevrolet

17 Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota

18 Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet

19 Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

22 Stephen Mallozzi, Ford

26 Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet

33 Frankie Muniz, Ford

34 Layne Riggs, Ford

38 Chandler Smith, Ford

41 Matthew Gould, Chevrolet

42 Matt Mills, Chevrolet

44 Andres Perez de Lara, Chevrolet

45 Bayley Currey, Chevrolet

52 Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota

66 Luke Fenhaus, Ford

67 Ryan Roulette, Chevrolet

71 Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet

74 Caleb Costner, Chevrolet

76 Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet

77 Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

81 Connor Mosack, Chevrolet

84 Patrick Staropoli, Toyota

88 Matt Crafton, Ford

97 Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet

98 Ty Majeski, Ford

99 Ben Rhodes, Ford



Once qualifying is complete, we'll also bring you the starting lineup for today's race.

