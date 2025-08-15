NASCAR driver officially ruled out of Richmond race after wreck injury
NASCAR has lost another driver from the entry lists for Richmond before the action even begins later today (August 15).
The Bill McAnally team has confirmed that Jack Wood will miss the Truck Series race in Virginia after being injured at Watkins Glen last weekend.
The 25-year-old Wood was driving his No. 91 Chevrolet when disaster struck as he suffered a huge hit into the guardrail. He was taken to the onsite medical center for checks, but was later released.
Clearly though there are some lasting effects from that major impact, and late Thursday Wood’s team announced he was a no-go for Richmond, in an official statement.
Official statement confirms Wood is OUT
It read: “Jack Wood will not compete in Friday’s race at Richmond Raceway for precautionary measures due to an injury he sustained at Watkins Glen International. The No. 91 entry has been withdrawn from the event.
“An update on Wood’s status will be announced at a later date.”
Wood is currently 19th in the 2025 Truck Series standings, with one top-10 finish to date this season.
