Change your timezone:

NASCAR has lost another driver from the entry lists for Richmond before the action even begins later today (August 15).

The Bill McAnally team has confirmed that Jack Wood will miss the Truck Series race in Virginia after being injured at Watkins Glen last weekend.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin reveals painful injury as veteran racer withdraws from Richmond race

The 25-year-old Wood was driving his No. 91 Chevrolet when disaster struck as he suffered a huge hit into the guardrail. He was taken to the onsite medical center for checks, but was later released.

Clearly though there are some lasting effects from that major impact, and late Thursday Wood’s team announced he was a no-go for Richmond, in an official statement.

Official statement confirms Wood is OUT

It read: “Jack Wood will not compete in Friday’s race at Richmond Raceway for precautionary measures due to an injury he sustained at Watkins Glen International. The No. 91 entry has been withdrawn from the event.

“An update on Wood’s status will be announced at a later date.”

Wood is currently 19th in the 2025 Truck Series standings, with one top-10 finish to date this season.

READ MORE: NASCAR official issues driver suspension verdict after Watkins Glen wreck

Related