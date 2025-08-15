close global

An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin waving

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin reveals painful injury as veteran racer withdraws from Richmond race

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has revealed a very painful secret injury that left him in 'bad shape'.

NASCAR confirm veteran driver OUT of Richmond race

NASCAR has confirmed that a veteran driver has withdrawn from this weekend's action at Richmond Raceway.

Shane van Gisbergen 'conspiracy' theory revealed

Denny Hamlin has revealed what NASCAR Cup Series drivers need to beat SvG on a road course.

Female driver confirms shock return to NASCAR

She only gave birth six months ago!

Dale Earnhardt’s widow suffers $30billion defeat after very public family battle

It was an issue that divided the family of the late great NASCAR legend.

