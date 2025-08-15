NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Richmond start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Richmond Raceway today - Friday, August 15 - for qualifying, and we've got all of the time, scheduling, TV, and streaming details you need to know.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race, with short-track qualifying procedures in place. This means that the cars will be split into two groups, with each driver getting the chance to do two laps across one round.

Last year at Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin was the man to take pole, edging his then teammate Martin Truex Jr by just 0.066 seconds.

Hamlin is the hot favorite heading into the weekend, not only to secure pole, but also to win the race, although several drivers will no doubt have something to say about that.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Today’s qualifying session at Richmond Raceway is scheduled to start at 5:40 pm ET today - Friday, August 15 - immediately after practice, which begins at 4:30 pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:40pm

United States (CT): 4:40pm

United States (MT): 3:40pm

United States (PT): 2:40pm



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway at 4:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

1. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing

2. Jesse Love, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing

3. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team

4. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

5. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing

6. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing

7. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club

8. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports

9. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports

10. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

11. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports

12. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing

13. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing

14. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports

16. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing

17. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports

18. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports

19. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing



Group 2

20. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports

21. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports

22. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

23. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports

24. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske

25. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club

26. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske

27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing

28. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing

29. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing

30. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing

31. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing

32. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing

33. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing

34. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske

35. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

36. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing

37. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports

38. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing



