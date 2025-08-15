Change your timezone:

A female NASCAR driver has confirmed a shock return to the sport in an official announcement.

The Xfinity Series is not in action at this weekend's NASCAR event in Richmond, but returns on August 22 with the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

Posting on social media, Decker has confirmed that she will be featuring in the event, marking her first return to action since giving birth to a child.

"Back in the car 6 months postpartum," Decker wrote on Instagram. "See you in Daytona at the Wawa 250 powered by Coca Cola."

Natalie Decker set for NASCAR return

Along with her announcement, Decker shared a clip of her being interviewed on FOX News.

Talking about her return to the sport now she is a mother, Decker said: "It's crazy, I've always wanted to be a mother, I've always wanted to be a NASCAR driver, and it's full circle, everything coming together.

"I cannot wait to get back to the track and have Levi [her baby] see his Mom in a firesuit."

Decker's husband is Derek Lemke, who has also driven in NASCAR on a couple of occasions, and the 28-year-old says she and Lemke want to raise their family close to the track, just as they were.

"We have decided, right when we started dating that our goal was to raise our family how we were raised - at the race track," Decker explained.

"This is just so amazing that I get to bring Levi to the Daytona race with me and he gets to be a part of the whole experience."

Decker making history

Upon her return to the sport, Decker is set to drive the No. 92 Chevrolet for DGM Racing.

In doing so, she will be joining a very small group of women who have returned to NASCAR after giving birth to a child, with just five having done so previously, according to Justin Schuoler.

Racing at Daytona would make Decker the first female to return to NASCAR action within one year of giving birth, however, with her son Levi having been born just six months ago.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm veteran driver OUT of Richmond race

Related