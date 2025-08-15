close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin reveals Shane van Gisbergen 'conspiracy' theory

Denny Hamlin reveals Shane van Gisbergen 'conspiracy' theory

A generic image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

Change your timezone:

It’s the big NASCAR question everybody was asking after Watkins Glen - how do you beat Shane van Gisbergen on a Cup Series road course? Well, Denny Hamlin has a theory - a conspiracy.

The 36-year-old from New Zealand was peerless again during Sunday's race at Watkins Glen, dominating the latter stages of the action and coming home more than 11 seconds clear of his nearest rival, Christopher Bell.

That makes four straight road course wins in 2025 for the Kiwi, with Cup Series rival Michael McDowell claiming some drivers are now admitting defeat before races even begin.

The great Denny Hamlin is not one of them - he has 58 race wins to his name after all - but even he admits it is going to take something pretty outrageous to lower SVG’s colours on a road course. That probably means a mistake by somebody else.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm veteran driver OUT of Richmond race

Conspiracy needed to beat SvG

“There’s gonna be a race that something happens that’s gonna take him out. Like, he got taken out of Chicago. Remember in the wet? Somebody made a mistake,” Hamlin argued on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

“He definitely is able to be vulnerable to someone else making a mistake. He’s not going to make it on his own.

"It’s going to be into Turn 1. Somebody ping-pongs into someone else, and it knocks him into Shane after he just pitted. Like, that’s what we need.

"We need a conspiracy," Hamlin concluded whilst laughing.

Van Gisbergen is a lock for the Cup Series playoffs after his astonishing road course win streak, but can he make it deep into the postseason?

Hamlin said: “It’s 50/50, do I have to make a decision? Does he make the round of 8? No.

"That’s my decision and I think it’s 49/51% and I went with the 51%.

“I think he very easily could, or he’s gotta get unlucky at some point on these road courses. Just unlucky - not unskilled, not unfast. Unlucky.” READ MORE: Denny Hamlin reveals major doubts about NASCAR star's future

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Christopher Bell Shane van Gisbergen Michael McDowell New Zealand

Latest News

Formula 1

Axed F1 star linked with Cadillac move for 2026...but there's a twist

  • 27 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals Shane van Gisbergen 'conspiracy' theory

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR

Female driver confirms shock return to NASCAR

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals secret health issue left him in 'bad shape'

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt’s widow suffers $30billion defeat after very public family battle

  • Yesterday 23:00
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x