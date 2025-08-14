Change your timezone:

Eight years on from reaching the top of the NASCAR mountain, Martin Truex Jr is flying high once again. Quite literally.

The 45-year-old Cup Series champion ended his full-time racing career at the end of 2024, but he is far from retired when it comes to action off the track.

Speed still very much plays a part in Martin’s life now after he launched a private jet business, one which will also be a literal life saver.

MTJ Aviation specializes in providing 24/7 medical flight services, catering to Transplant Centers across the country. It carries the mission statement ‘One Organ, One Flight, One Life’.

Truex Jr on why he started new business

Truex Jr talked about his decision to launch a private jet business with a difference, explaining: "I decided to launch a private aviation charter company because of our experience flying to NASCAR races every weekend over the last decade or so.

"MTJ Aviation offers a refreshing alternative because there are no fractional ownerships or long-term contracts, we simply fly you from point A to point B safely at a reasonable cost."

Not surprisingly given it is carrying the most precious of cargo, MTJ says it is making safety a massive focus.

“With decades of experience managing and maintaining turbine aircraft, we offer a private charter experience that’s unmatched in the aviation industry. From the moment the wheels are off the ground to the second you touch down, you’ll experience VIP flight services with a relentless focus on safety.”

While Truex Jr has retired from full-time racing, he still did put in an appearance at the Daytona 500 in February 2025, being classified in 38th position.

His one and only NASCAR Cup Series title came in epic circumstances back in 2017 as he edged out the legend that is Kyle Busch by just .681 seconds at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

