NASCAR star hit by huge playoff blow with race suspension

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's action at Watkins Glen has been released, with just one punishment revealed.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams all made it through the weekend without mention, but a mistake which caused a huge wreck in the Truck Series has resulted in a suspension.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch

Ben Rhodes' No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford lost a wheel with just four laps to go at Watkins Glen on Friday evening, ending his race and bringing out a late caution.

As a result of the wheel coming off, Rhodes completely lost control of his truck, smashing into the wall and causing a huge mess on the track consisting of dirt and car parts.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

Unusual infringement leads to race ban

NASCAR's usual punishment for incidents in which an improperly secured wheel comes off on track is a two-race suspension for the jackman and tire changer responsible for that wheel.

However, that isn't the punishment in this case – because the jackman and changer had done their jobs properly.

In fact, the right-rear axle of the vehicle had come loose, meaning that car chief Marshall Hill will take a one-race suspension himself instead – a big blow for Rhodes with just one race until the Truck Series playoffs, as he sits just 11 points below the cut line.

The incident went down in the books as a safety violation noted in Sections 10.5.2.5.G of the Rule Book: the loss or separation of an improperly installed rear axle from the vehicle during the event.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

