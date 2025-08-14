NASCAR confirms driver will MISS Richmond race

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has released the entry list for this weekend's Truck Series race at Richmond, with one driver set to miss out.

The race is the last before the series' playoffs start at Darlington at the end of the month, giving drivers just one final chance to squeeze their way into the postseason.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch

10 drivers are already in, with Kaden Honeycutt and Jake Garcia the two currently sitting precariously above the cut line on points.

Honeycutt's 65 point cushion means he should be relatively safe, although the fact that this weekend will be his first drive in Halmar-Friesen Racing’s No. 52 entry, subbing in for the injured Friesen after being let go by Niece Motorsports.

Garcia's position is much shakier however, with the 20-year-old just 11 points clear of Ben Rhodes and 21 ahead of Giovanni Ruggiero, having managed just a single top-ten finish in his last eight races.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

Who will miss the Truck Series race at Richmond?

The entry list for Friday night's race includes 37 trucks, which means that one unlucky soul will end up bumped from the race after qualifying to take the field down to the Truck limit of 36.

The identity of one of this weekend's drivers is still unknown, with NASCAR's entry list showing the No. 02 Young's Motorsports truck will be piloted by a 125-year-old driver without a name. The driver is also listed as TBA on the qualifying order document.

Nathan Byrd has driven the truck for most of the season, but hasn't sat behind the wheel since Pocono in June – with Ben Maier, Jayson Alexander and Kaden Honeycutt taking over for the last three races.

Even taking the placeholder age for the yet to be announced driver out of the equation, there will be a 56-year age range on the track on Friday, with 17-year-old Brent Crews and 73-year-old Norm Benning both set to fire up their engines.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

Related