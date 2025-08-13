close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A composite image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin gushes over 'wildly impressive' NASCAR phenom

Denny Hamlin gushes over 'wildly impressive' NASCAR phenom

A composite image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin has seen it all, and just about done it all and he knows a potential NASCAR superstar when he sees one.

The 44-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing great is the winningest Cup Series driver without a championship title to his name - 58 victories to date.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch

Hamlin is therefore perfectly placed to assess the talents of the latest crop of young talent entering the grid, and this week he providing a fascinating take on precocious teenager Conor Zilisch.

The 19-year-old Zilisch claimed a sixth victory of the Xfinity Series season, and first place in the standings, at Watkins Glen on Saturday. He would of course hit the headlines postrace too, after fracturing his collarbone in a fall on Victory Lane.

Despite that painful moment, Zilisch has been sensational this year in Xfinity combat, with Hamlin pointing out one key fact which highlights his level of performance.

While Shane van Gisbergen has been destroying his Cup Series rivals on road courses in 2025, Zilisch has been even more dominant in Xfinity combat.

Hamlin on Zilisch - the verdict

Hamlin, speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, explained: “Beyond all that [the fall in Victory Lane], holy crap, how impressive was his win.

”Just as a race fan watching the Xfinity Series and watching what he’s doing in the field, look at what SvG is doing to what we deem some of the better stock car drivers around. He’s doing that, but even a little more, in the Xfinity Series.

“So the gap that SvG has on us in the Cup Series, Conor has almost double that advantage over all the Xfinity. If SvG does not run an Xfinity race, Conor would win these things by a f**king lap.

“I’m looking at the lap times, they’re not close - there’s nobody within six to seven tenths a lap. They’re not close. And so when he got shuffled, it was like ‘oh, Austin Hill moved him up, he went back to fifth’, it was like ‘he’ll be leading in a lap'.

“First of all, under the great platform that the Xfinity cars are, he can manipulate everybody that’s in front of him so he can just aero get 'em out of the way. In a Next Gen car that would been a little bit more difficult.

Talented teen is 'wildly impressive'

“But beyond that, watching his racecraft while the chaos is going on, he’s still hitting his marks and passing cleanly, wildly impressive. Wildly impressive.”

Hamlin is not only blown away by how Good Zilisch is already, at the tender age of 19. And already looking ahead to what he might be like when he really grows up as a racer.

“Man, it’s gonna be entertaining to see what he does next year. And he’s so young - can you imagine Conor with 20 more years experience because that’s how old he’ll be when he gets to SvG’s age. Like what the f**k.”

READ MORE: NASCAR suffers legal blow as Michael Jordan's 23XI handed big win in court

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Joe Gibbs Racing Conor Zilisch
NASCAR official issues driver suspension verdict after Watkins Glen wreck
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR official issues driver suspension verdict after Watkins Glen wreck

  • Today 15:00
Kyle Busch reveals the most MISERABLE he's ever been in a NASCAR car
NASCAR

Kyle Busch reveals the most MISERABLE he's ever been in a NASCAR car

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin gushes over 'wildly impressive' NASCAR phenom

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR official issues driver suspension verdict after Watkins Glen wreck

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR

Kyle Busch reveals the most MISERABLE he's ever been in a NASCAR car

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

Freak NASCAR injury sparks immediate rule change

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan wins BIG in court and a $30bn Earnhardt family feud

  • Today 12:00
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton retirement could trigger major Ferrari U-turn

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x