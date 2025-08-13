NASCAR legends clash over major Cup Series issue

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kyle Petty have clashed over what might be the biggest issue in the sport right now - that polarizing Next Gen car.

It seems like most drivers and experts are united in their belief that the shortcomings of the car is making racing dull and getting everybody hot under the collar.

There is a minority though that believes the Next Gen machine is actually a good thing - a pretty small one right now. And it might be headed by racing legend Kyle Petty.

While the majority of analysts (and drivers) are demanding more power and more speed, including Dale Jr, the 65-year-old Petty says things are all good - 'spectacular' no less.

Speaking to PRN, he said: “We had one our prominent members of the NASCAR community Dale Jr, criticized the Next Gen car the other day and I don’t think that criticism is deserved in a lot of ways.

Petty loves the Next Gen

“We have not raced stock cars since about 1958. We don’t race stock cars, we race NASCARs. This is the NASCAR car that we have today.

“People complained in the 70s when they went to tubular chassis, they complained when we went to radial tyres, they complained all along as the progression of the cars.

“We were still racing cars with carburetors when you couldn’t go to your local auto parts store and buy a carburetor. It was an antiquated car that we were racing, and people seemed to want to have that antiquated car.

“This car [the Next Gen] jumped leap years ahead, we have to adjust to it. This is the racing we have, embrace it, enjoy it, we’re seeing some spectacular stuff on the racetrack and I think it’s only gonna get better.”

Dale Jr hits back

Dale Jr saw Petty’s comments and he just does not agree, believing all the Next Gen provides is substandard racing. He claims it is THE biggest problem for the sport to solve right now.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: "I don't know, man. I really, really respect Kyle. Think the world of him, and I appreciate his opinion, but I would just disagree that the car doesn't produce what I expect.

“Again, going back to 75 years. I know Kyle's been around a long time. The car doesn't produce the kind of racing that I know we are capable of at road courses and short tracks.

“The car does not produce the type of racing that I think should be our standard. And I know what we’re capable of at road courses and short tracks.

“And I would not stop at trying to achieve amazing, great racing at those style of tracks until we’ve achieved it.

“I wouldn’t stop trying to get there, and I don’t think we’re there, and it’s mainly due to the race car.”

