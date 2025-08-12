NASCAR star confirms surgery in health update after suffering freak injury

Change your timezone:

Conor Zilisch has undergone surgery after suffering a freak injury following his NASCAR win at Watkins Glen on Saturday.

The 19-year-old phenom was celebrating his sixth win of a golden Xfinity Series season in Victory Lane when disaster struck.

Zilisch fell heavily to the pavement as he tried to climb onto the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet after one of his legs became tangled in the window.

He laid on the ground motionless as fans held their breath, before being rushed to the onsite medical center.

Zilisch, who heads the Xfinity Series standings after a terrific year to date, was later transferred to a local hospital where tests showed a fractured collarbone.

After considering whether or not to undergo surgery, Zilisch went under the knife early on Tuesday.

Conor Zilisch medical update

Posting on social media, he wrote: “Wanted to give everyone a quick update. Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the headling process.

“Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped. Thank you.”

Zilisch clearly did not lose his sense of humour after what took place on Saturday, showing off a bracelet he was given before surgery due to anasthesia. It read, quite simply ‘FALL RISK’.

As Conor himself said, “you couldn’t make it up”.

Now all talk will turn to when Zilisch will be back behind the wheel, with his Trackhouse Racing team stressing that they will not rush what they consider to be a huge longterm asset.

