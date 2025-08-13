Change your timezone:

Being a part of the NASCAR circus brings a ton of glamor and fame, but it does have its downsides.

It is not just the superstar drivers who have to deal with the media scrutiny; their families are also in the spotlight 24/7.

NASCAR wives and girlfriends probably get the roughest deal here, with every move and word scrutinized on social media and beyond by people they have never met.

Two women who put up with this on an ongoing basis are Samantha Busch, wife of Cup Series legend Kyle, and FOX broadcast star Kaitlyn Vincie, wife of crew chief Blake Harris.

The pair discussed the topic on Samantha’s Certified Oversharer podcast this week, specifically the public fascination with the state of their marriages.

Busch breakup rumors

Samantha and Kyle have been the subject of breakup rumors down the years, while Kaitlyn has been separated from Harris for almost a year now. Both felt fans overstepped the mark when it came to their private lives.

Busch said: “When Kyle and I were going through rough times, the rumor mill within the sport, but then on social, was probably one of the hardest things I had to go through. Did you have did you experience that as well?”

Vincie says lines were crossed

While Vincie might not have had it quite on the same level, she recalls boundaries being crossed.

She answered: “Probably not like you guys did. I don't think people really even were aware, but there are definitely fans [that are] always like, ‘Where's your ring?’. I actually had somebody come up to me in Indianapolis and just straight up ask me.

“I think that's incredibly rude. Like, I don't even know you, right? Why in God's name would I ever be talking about my relationship with you? … I said I'm not talking about that. I walked away and it's like, I just don't understand.

“That is a boundary. I know people think they know us, you don't actually know us.

“We play a role in people's lives in presenting a sport to them on TV, but you don't actually know me. So I prefer you stay out of my personal life.”

Agonizing separation

Vincie also spoke at length about the reasons for her separation from Harris, namely the sheer time and energy the sport demands from the people who really make it happen.

She revealed: “It’s crazy that the thing that brings you together can divide you in the end. I don’t think people realize the men and women who are on road crews, this is a massive commitment for them.

“I think to be successful as a crew chief, you’re pretty much married to that job. You have to be because you cannot give an inch really anywhere, right? And so, it’s to no fault of their own. It’s just what’s required of you.

