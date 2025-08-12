close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie in Madison, IL

NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie in Madison, IL

Change your timezone:

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie has landed a new drive for the remainder of the 2025 season, an official team statement has confirmed.

It was announced back in June that LaJoie would be racing in the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series for nine of the final 13 races of the season, but that has now changed.

Indeed, following Spire Motorsports' decision to release Andres Perez de Lara on Monday, it has been confirmed that LaJoie will now be piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet truck for the final eight races of the season, starting this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

In consultation with NASCAR, Spire will shift the owner points earned by their No. 07 entry to the No. 77 team, with the outfit set to finish the season as a three-car operation, dropping the No. 07 and only running the Nos. 7, 71 and 77.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch

Corey LaJoie's 2025 so far

Having exited the series full-time at the end of 2024, LaJoie has competed in four Cup races so far in 2025, driving the No. 01 for Rick Ware Racing at Daytona, Atlanta, Bristol and Atlanta again.

The 33-year-old has also raced in the Truck Series already with Spire, driving the No. 07 to fifth place at Michigan in June.

Speaking ahead of that opportunity and his chance to drive for Spire in the No. 07 truck, which he has now swapped for the No. 77, LaJoie said: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins.

“I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them."

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

Why has Spire released Pérez de Lara?

Explaining their decision to get rid of Perez de Lara, which opened up the opportunity for LaJoie to drive the No. 77, Spire Motorsports president Bill Anthony stated: “Andrés has made meaningful progress this season, and we remain confident in his future.

“While we haven’t finalized our 2026 plans for the No. 77 team, we wanted to give him the opportunity to look ahead and pursue other options for the remainder of this year and beyond.

"He’s a hard worker, carries himself with humility, and brings a consistently positive attitude to the garage.

“He comes from a great family, and we fully expect him to continue making strides as part of Chevrolet’s driver development program. We’re proud to have been part of his journey and will continue cheering him on.”

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson Spire Motorsports Corey LaJoie Richmond Raceway
NASCAR star confirms surgery in health update after suffering freak injury
NASCAR

NASCAR star confirms surgery in health update after suffering freak injury

  • Yesterday 20:51
NASCAR team confirms mid-season driver release
NASCAR 2025

NASCAR team confirms mid-season driver release

  • Yesterday 15:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR star linked with Red Bull touted for stunning F1 switch

  • 58 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR suffer legal blow as Michael Jordan's 23XI handed big win in court

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow set for major defeat after $30billion feud

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR

NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

  • 2 hours ago
Formula 1

Grizzly bears, self-reflection & beards: Daniel Ricciardo on life after F1

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

NASCAR star confirms surgery in health update after suffering freak injury

  • Yesterday 20:51
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x