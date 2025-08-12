close global

An image of NASCAR driver Ross Chastain smiling

Ross Chastain among NASCAR drivers handed playoff boost

Ross Chastain among NASCAR drivers handed playoff boost

An image of NASCAR driver Ross Chastain smiling

Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain is among several NASCAR Cup Series drivers handed a major playoff boost this past weekend.

Chastain's teammate Shane van Gisbergen showed his road course excellence once again at Watkins Glen, taking his fourth victory of the season to add to his ever-growing playoff points tally.

However, his win also had huge consequences for several of his competitors. It is now impossible for there to be 16 different race winners this season and a regular season champion that has not won a race.

This means that all drivers who have one win so far this season - Chastain, Josh Berry, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott - are now officially locked into the playoffs.

Although it has never happened since the playoff format was introduced, if there were more than 16 race winners this season, NASCAR would begin to take points into account, which could have seen one of the above names miss out, with those lowest in the standings the most vulnerable for obvious reasons.

However, all can now breathe a sigh of relief and start to plan ahead for playoff action, which kicks off at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch

Cup Series playoff standings after Watkins Glen

Here is the full playoff picture heading into the final two races of the regular season:

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota4LOCKED IN
2Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet4LOCKED IN
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota3LOCKED IN
4Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet3LOCKED IN
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet2LOCKED IN
6Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
7Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN
9Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota1LOCKED IN
10Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
11Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1LOCKED IN
12Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford1LOCKED IN
13Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford1LOCKED IN
14Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota0+117
15Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet0+60
16Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford0+34
— Playoff Cut Line —
17Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford0-34
18Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet0-102
19Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0-125
20AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-129
21Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford0-153
22Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-156
23Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-157
24Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-160
25John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota0-160
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet0-198
27Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-203
28Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet0-212
29Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet0-225
30Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet0-230
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-242
32Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet0-263
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford0-319
34Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford0-324
35Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota0-331
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford0-455

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

NASCAR Chase Elliott Ross Chastain Shane van Gisbergen Watkins Glen Darlington Raceway
