Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain is among several NASCAR Cup Series drivers handed a major playoff boost this past weekend.

Chastain's teammate Shane van Gisbergen showed his road course excellence once again at Watkins Glen, taking his fourth victory of the season to add to his ever-growing playoff points tally.

However, his win also had huge consequences for several of his competitors. It is now impossible for there to be 16 different race winners this season and a regular season champion that has not won a race.

This means that all drivers who have one win so far this season - Chastain, Josh Berry, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott - are now officially locked into the playoffs.

Although it has never happened since the playoff format was introduced, if there were more than 16 race winners this season, NASCAR would begin to take points into account, which could have seen one of the above names miss out, with those lowest in the standings the most vulnerable for obvious reasons.

However, all can now breathe a sigh of relief and start to plan ahead for playoff action, which kicks off at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

Cup Series playoff standings after Watkins Glen

Here is the full playoff picture heading into the final two races of the regular season:

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Wins +/- to Cut Line 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 LOCKED IN 2 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 LOCKED IN 3 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 LOCKED IN 4 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 LOCKED IN 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 LOCKED IN 6 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 7 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 9 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 1 LOCKED IN 10 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 11 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 LOCKED IN 12 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 1 LOCKED IN 13 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1 LOCKED IN 14 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 +117 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 0 +60 16 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 0 +34 — Playoff Cut Line — 17 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 0 -34 18 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 -102 19 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 -125 20 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -129 21 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 0 -153 22 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -156 23 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -157 24 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -160 25 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -160 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -198 27 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -203 28 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 -212 29 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0 -225 30 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -230 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -242 32 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -263 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -319 34 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 0 -324 35 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 0 -331 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 0 -455

