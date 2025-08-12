close global

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott break silence on NASCAR 'beef'

Hendrick Motorsports stars Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have both responded to rumors that they have an ongoing beef.

The NASCAR rumor mill was in full swing last week after multiple collisions between the Hendrick Motorsports teammates at Iowa Speedway had Larson throwing a ton of profanity at his team radio channel.

It was a miserable afternoon for Larson as he eventually finished 28th, but that contact with Elliott was only part of the reason for his troubles.

Both drivers were asked about any fallout from Iowa when they rocked up at Watkins Glen over the weekend, and both were quick to try and stop things getting out of hand.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare

Larson on Elliott

Larson claimed: “Everybody’s making a big deal about Chase. I really wasn’t that mad at Chase, and too, after seeing the replays and stuff, I was less frustrated.

“I move on from things quickly. I don’t really even think that there was a need for a conversation. I’ve ran into him way more, so no, I’m all good and moved on from it.”

Larson emphasized that Elliott was not the main reason for his frustration, adding: “It wasn’t what I thought it was from the seat. I was less frustrated with him than I was others. It was just everything kind of compiled and I was trying to keep my cool and then I just exploded.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

Elliott responds

Elliott was surprised to be even asked about any fallout, telling media: “I didn’t know there was any issue, honestly. I just feel like we were going for the same gap at the same time. I didn’t think any of that was intentional, either way.

“So yeah, I haven’t felt the need [to talk to Larson]. If we need to talk, we will, I’m sure. But we haven’t had any issues.”

Sunday at Watkins Glen did not go much better for the superstar teammates, as Elliott finished 26th and Larson 39th. The race was won in dominant fashion by New Zealand's road-course superstar Shane van Gisbergen.

READ MORE: NASCAR team facing multiple penalties after Watkins Glen incident

