NASCAR star slams Cup Series rivals for loser mentality

Shane van Gisbergen is absolutely sensational on NASCAR Cup Series road courses, but not everybody believes the New Zealand superstar is unbeatable.

The 36-year-old Kiwi was a dominant winner of Sunday’s showdown at Watkins Glen, extending his streak of road-course victories to four.

Van Gisbergen was the class of the field yet again as came home more than 11 seconds clear of second-placed Christopher Bell.

New deal, same old SvG

This was exactly the type of form which led to Trackhouse Racing signing SvG to a multiyear contract extension last week, and he is already delivering on that investment.

While van Gisbergen was terrific again on Sunday, his reputation as a road-course bully is now getting into the minds of some of his rivals too much. This according to Michael McDowell, who finished 19th at Watkins Glen.

Defeatist mentality

Speaking to the media ahead of the action at Watkins Glen, McDowell criticized his Cup Series colleagues for their defeatist mindset when it comes to road races.

“A lot of people come into these races beat," he explained. "I don’t get it. I don’t understand it, can’t.

"How could you come to the race track feeling like you’re already beat? So, yeah, I just don’t take that mindset.”

While the eventual margin of victory on Sunday was huge, McDowell does not believe that SvG's dominance on road courses is as much as it seems.

“I just don’t think he’s that far ahead," he explained. "Yeah, I know everybody else does, but I don’t. Because in Cup racing, you’re talking about a tenth of a second, it’s the difference between first and fifth.

“I just feel like it’s small. Everything’s just details and execution. He does a phenomenal job of all those things.”

Sunday's win for van Gisbergen tied him with Denny Hamlin for most Cup Series victories this season (4) and leaves him second in the playoff standings.

