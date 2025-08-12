NASCAR star slams Cup Series rivals for loser mentality
NASCAR star slams Cup Series rivals for loser mentality
Change your timezone:
Shane van Gisbergen is absolutely sensational on NASCAR Cup Series road courses, but not everybody believes the New Zealand superstar is unbeatable.
The 36-year-old Kiwi was a dominant winner of Sunday’s showdown at Watkins Glen, extending his streak of road-course victories to four.
Van Gisbergen was the class of the field yet again as came home more than 11 seconds clear of second-placed Christopher Bell.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch
New deal, same old SvG
This was exactly the type of form which led to Trackhouse Racing signing SvG to a multiyear contract extension last week, and he is already delivering on that investment.
While van Gisbergen was terrific again on Sunday, his reputation as a road-course bully is now getting into the minds of some of his rivals too much. This according to Michael McDowell, who finished 19th at Watkins Glen.
Defeatist mentality
Speaking to the media ahead of the action at Watkins Glen, McDowell criticized his Cup Series colleagues for their defeatist mindset when it comes to road races.
“A lot of people come into these races beat," he explained. "I don’t get it. I don’t understand it, can’t.
"How could you come to the race track feeling like you’re already beat? So, yeah, I just don’t take that mindset.”
While the eventual margin of victory on Sunday was huge, McDowell does not believe that SvG's dominance on road courses is as much as it seems.
“I just don’t think he’s that far ahead," he explained. "Yeah, I know everybody else does, but I don’t. Because in Cup racing, you’re talking about a tenth of a second, it’s the difference between first and fifth.
“I just feel like it’s small. Everything’s just details and execution. He does a phenomenal job of all those things.”
Sunday's win for van Gisbergen tied him with Denny Hamlin for most Cup Series victories this season (4) and leaves him second in the playoff standings.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement
Related
Latest News
NASCAR team confirms mid-season driver release
- 40 minutes ago
NASCAR star slams Cup Series rivals for loser mentality
- 1 hour ago
Ross Chastain among NASCAR drivers handed playoff boost
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson addresses Hendrick Motorsports beef as Cup Series driver open to huge switch
- 3 hours ago
F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton future lies in the United States
- Today 04:00
NASCAR WAG opens up on painful marriage breakup
- Today 03:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- Yesterday 00:30