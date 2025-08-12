Change your timezone:

As Conor Zilisch begins his recovery from that freak injury at Watkins Glen, attention is already turning to when the 19-year-old NASCAR phenom will return to action.

Zilisch has been one of the stories of the 2025 season, showcasing terrific potential and getting fans and talking heads very excited indeed.

The teenage star had just completed his sixth Xfinity Series win of the season, good enough to take sole possession of first place in the standings, when disaster struck on Saturday in upstate New York.

As Zilisch climbed onto the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet in Victory Lane, one of his legs was still caught in the window, and in what felt like slow motion he fell heavily to the pavement.

Zilisch was rushed to the onsite medical center before being transferred to a local hospital, where it was confirmed he had sustained a fractured collarbone.

When will Zilisch return?

Now the speculation around a return date begins - should he sit out the remainder of the regular season and just wait for the playoffs, which begin September 12 in Bristol?

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said: “It’s going to have to be a group decision.

"It’s going to have to be sponsors, Chevrolet, the team, taking care of his development, taking care of him as a human and as an athlete, and then keeping his motivations high and making sure he knows he’s got a group of people behind him that are supportive of him.”

Protecting 'a huge asset'

Marks stressed that any decisions will be taken with the longer term very much in mind.

He, Trackhouse, Red Bull (Zilisch is one of the energy drink brand's contracted athletes), et al know that he could and should be a star for decades to come.

“He’s a huge asset and he’s a huge part of the future of the business," Marks added.

"We have to approach that as such and make sure that we’re not hurting any long-term opportunities by taking advantage of a short-term opportunity.”

