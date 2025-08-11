close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looking into the distance

Kyle Busch issues 'call me' plea as NASCAR star open to stunning switch

Kyle Busch issues 'call me' plea as NASCAR star open to stunning switch

A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looking into the distance

Change your timezone:

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has revealed he would be open to giving the Indy 500 a shot, telling interested teams to get in touch.

In recent seasons, Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson has run in the prestigious motorsport event, attempting the 'double' by completing the IndyCar race, followed by NASCAR's Coca Cola 600, on the same day.

Larson's attempt at completing all the laps in both events has failed so far, with weather plaguing him in 2024 and a wreck in both races resulting from his 2025. That has not put Busch off, however.

“Sure, I would do it," Busch told the IndyStar. "I would give it a go, give it a whirl.

“I know Kyle [Larson] ran into some terrible luck with some weather, so Mother Nature wasn’t on his side, but maybe they’ll be on my side.

“But my phone number is wide-open, so call me.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star issues retirement verdict after huge official announcement

Kyle Busch's Indy 500 ambitions

Kyle Busch being open to running in the Indy 500 is nothing new, with the Richard Childress Racing driver having previously revealed that he has been close to running in the race twice before.

Speaking on Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast earlier this year, Busch revealed that he first came close in 2017, but his boss at the time, Joe Gibbs, blocked the move.

Then, more recently, Busch had another opportunity: "I had it signed, sealed and delivered again and then Larson took it.

"I won't release the sponsor, but I had a sponsor talking to [McLaren CEO] Zak Brown, the deal was done, and we were about ready to go to contract, and Zak Brown told the sponsor, 'Well, hey, I need you to buy the car'.

"And the sponsor was like, why do I wanna buy the car? I don't need the car, I'm sponsoring Kyle, he's gonna drive the car, I don't wanna buy the car."

Busch continued, explaining Brown's logic: "In case he wrecks the tub, they want you to buy the tub.

"Well, it wasn't two weeks later that I'm talking to this sponsor guy and he was like, 'We're too late anyways now that the opportunity's closed because Larson got it'.

"I'm like, what do you mean Larson got it? And then I found out Larson signed a two-year deal, and we were only gonna do a one-year deal."

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare

Related

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Busch Hendrick Motorsports Indy 500 Coca Cola 600

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch issues 'call me' plea as NASCAR star open to stunning switch

  • 37 minutes ago
Formula 1

Max Verstappen F1 ally addresses 'villian of the paddock' perception

  • 1 hour ago
Formula 1

Lando Norris snubs F1 rivals in brutally honest admission

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series driver issues scathing verdict on controversial former teammate

  • Today 18:00
NASCAR

Kyle Busch issues NASCAR demand that fans will love

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series Standings

NASCAR confirm Kyle Larson demotion after Watkins Glen nightmare

  • Today 14:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • Vandaag 00:30

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x