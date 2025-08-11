Kyle Busch issues 'call me' plea as NASCAR star open to stunning switch

Change your timezone:

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has revealed he would be open to giving the Indy 500 a shot, telling interested teams to get in touch.

In recent seasons, Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson has run in the prestigious motorsport event, attempting the 'double' by completing the IndyCar race, followed by NASCAR's Coca Cola 600, on the same day.

Larson's attempt at completing all the laps in both events has failed so far, with weather plaguing him in 2024 and a wreck in both races resulting from his 2025. That has not put Busch off, however.

“Sure, I would do it," Busch told the IndyStar. "I would give it a go, give it a whirl.

“I know Kyle [Larson] ran into some terrible luck with some weather, so Mother Nature wasn’t on his side, but maybe they’ll be on my side.

“But my phone number is wide-open, so call me.”

Kyle Busch's Indy 500 ambitions

Kyle Busch being open to running in the Indy 500 is nothing new, with the Richard Childress Racing driver having previously revealed that he has been close to running in the race twice before.

Speaking on Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast earlier this year, Busch revealed that he first came close in 2017, but his boss at the time, Joe Gibbs, blocked the move.

Then, more recently, Busch had another opportunity: "I had it signed, sealed and delivered again and then Larson took it.

"I won't release the sponsor, but I had a sponsor talking to [McLaren CEO] Zak Brown, the deal was done, and we were about ready to go to contract, and Zak Brown told the sponsor, 'Well, hey, I need you to buy the car'.

"And the sponsor was like, why do I wanna buy the car? I don't need the car, I'm sponsoring Kyle, he's gonna drive the car, I don't wanna buy the car."

Busch continued, explaining Brown's logic: "In case he wrecks the tub, they want you to buy the tub.

"Well, it wasn't two weeks later that I'm talking to this sponsor guy and he was like, 'We're too late anyways now that the opportunity's closed because Larson got it'.

"I'm like, what do you mean Larson got it? And then I found out Larson signed a two-year deal, and we were only gonna do a one-year deal."

