NASCAR team issues official statement as new driver signing confirmed

NASCAR team issues official statement as new driver signing confirmed

The NASCAR Truck Series is getting another fresh face in 2025 with a new driver signing now announced.

Halmar Friesen Racing has continued what has been a seismic fortnight for the team (more on that to come) by confirming that Canadian Super Late Model standout Cole Butcher will race at Bristol next month.

The Nova Scotia native will take the wheel of the No. 62 Toyota for the UNOH 200 on September 11, and team co-owner Stewart Friesen is excited by his new signing.

Signing Butcher is a big deal

He revealed: “Cole has been on our radar for the past few years. I’ve watched what he’s been able to do against some of the toughest Late Model competition in the country and he’s been impressive.

"Already being a part of the TRD family, he’s the perfect fit as we continue to grow the team."

Butcher meanwhile is living the dream, admitting: “I’m excited to make my Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway with Halmar Friesen Racing.

"It’s a big opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

"Bristol is such an iconic track, and I’m hoping we can put together a solid run and bring home a Top 10 finish.”

Tumultuous times for Friesen

As we said, it’s been a tumultuous few days for Friesen and his team. Just two weeks ago the 42-year-old suffered a shattered pelvis, compound fracture to his right leg, fractured C7 vertebra and fractured left hip in a horrific Modified wreck in Quebec.

He has since been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgeries at a New York hospital.

Friesen’s No. 52 car was driven by Christopher Bell at Watkins Glen and playoff hopeful Kaden Honeycutt - recently fired by Niece Motorsports - will now take over for the rest of the year, starting at Richmond this weekend.

