Carson Hocevar is a 'dumb [expletive]' according to a former teammate as beef continues to follow the 22-year-old NASCAR sensation in 2025.

The young prodigy, now christened ‘Hurricane Hocevar’ by some, has enjoyed a stormy year - showcasing both brilliant talent and the ability to rile folks up in a big way.

When it comes to the driver of the No. 77 car, people are either very much in or very much out, there is no middle ground. It’s clear now that Hocevar’s former Spire Motorsports teammate Zane Smith is very much the latter.

Zane Smith trashes Carson Hocevar

Just over a week ago in Iowa the pair were at the center of a major flashpoint, which spilled over into a pit road confrontation. First, Hocevar sent Smith’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports car into the outer wall before Smith apparently tried (and failed) to get payback.

Afterwards Hocevar was confronted on pit road by a member of Smith’s crew, who greeted him by asking: “Hey, when you gonna learn to f****** drive, dude. I mean, you wipe us the f*** out.”

That was not the end of this new Hocevar beef, as the back and forth continued into race weekend at Watkins Glen. Smith was absolutely scathing about his former teammate as he discussed the situation.

“I think that the media feeds into him trying to play this like, ‘Intimidator’ role, but then he’ll act like he’s your buddy, and then just be an idiot on social media,” Smith told NASCAR.com.

“I was teammates with him, and everyone at that race shop, everyone in this garage, realizes he’s an idiot.”

Smith added: “I personally can’t go have a conversation with him without getting a $75,000 fine (the penalty Ricky Stenhouse Jr paid for throwing a punch at Kyle Busch in 2024). Yeah, he’s just a dumb [expletive]. That’s just how it is.”

Hocevar unfazed

While controversy swirls around him almost constantly, Hocevar remains as he always is - completely unconcerned by it all. That’s probably why so many fans love him so much.

“Why would I give a you-know-what to reach out?” he said.

“He took a swing, and if he wrecks me, then that’s cool, but I don’t know. He already took a swing. And, I mean, what’s the point? His tire guy or whoever wanted to get all in our face, which I thought was hilarious.

“So yeah, I mean, I wrecked him, which is cool - or which is what it is, right? He had the opportunity to take it back in his own hands, and he missed.”

Smith is not the first driver to publicly lose it with Hocevar, and he likely won’t be the last.

In Mexico City in June, ‘Hurricane’ was threatened by Stenhouse Jr following their second high-profile on-track incident in just three weeks.

Back in February meanwhile, Hocevar was described as “an absolute weapon” and “a moron” by Ryan Blaney after spinning out the 2023 Cup Series champion in Atlanta.

