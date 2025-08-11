Kyle Busch issues NASCAR demand that fans will love

Change your timezone:

‘How to fix NASCAR’ is a hot topic right now, and Cup Series superstar Kyle Busch has very clear views on how to do just that - do more for the fans.

At the age of 40, with two Cup Series titles in his back pocket and two decades of racing under his belt, Busch is well placed to speak about the trajectory of the sport. And what he sees in 2025 worries him.

While some analysts are pinning their hopes on giving Cup Series cars more horsepower in a bid to make the racing more exciting, Busch is taking it right back to basics.

Kyle Busch on NASCAR's big problem

The Joe Gibbs Racing star believes that NASCAR’s legacy fanbase is dying out, and the sport is not doing enough to encourage potential replacements.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, Busch was quizzed on how NASCAR can take its popularity to the next level.

"That’s a tough one," he replied. "I think it’s a culture problem, and I say that in regard to the world culture.

"In the ’80s and ’90s, you had a bunch of Hot Rod guys who were cool with souping up their 1970s, 1980s street rods. A lot of those guys are aged out.”

Busch believes there are many other options for potential racegoers to use up their spare time right now, and many better options. So, NASCAR needs to improve the whole experience.

Fixing NASCAR

Busch continued: “I just think the problem we’re running into is there’s not a lot of race fans anymore. People would always bring their kids to the track, but now there are just so many other things people can do otherwise.

“Going to the lake, taking your kids to a bounce house. No offense, but we just stood outside, right? It’s 90-something degrees outside. Who wants to sit in metal bleachers under the sun for three hours? If you’re out there, God bless you. More power to you. I appreciate that.

“We need to do more for those people who are here and who give us their time and their money. But you’re not going to find me out there."

