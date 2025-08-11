Change your timezone:

NASCAR has announced that Shane van Gisbergen's victory at Watkins Glen is now official following post-race inspection.

After 90 laps of road course action at the historic track in upstate New York, van Gisbergen's margin of victory over Christopher Bell in second was over 10 seconds, with the Kiwi once again showing his road course prowess to add valuable points to his playoff tally.

Van Gisbergen's win has now been given the official rubber stamp, with NASCAR confirming that the No. 88 Chevrolet was fully legal after completing technical inspection after the black and white checkered flag.

This is a completely routine process, with every single Cup Series car scrutinized post-race at each event to ensure that their cars comply with the regulations.

NASCAR then confirms the outcome of these inspections once all cars have been examined, with van Gisbergen and all of his Cup Series rivals given the all-clear this weekend.

NEWS: Post-race inspection is complete at @WGI with no issues.@shanevg97's fourth win of the season is official! pic.twitter.com/pIArP8ZzmM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 10, 2025

Shane van Gisbergen on Watkins Glen victory

Speaking on pit road after his victory, van Gisbergen reflected on finishing runner-up at Watkins Glen last season, saying: “Good to get that one back."

“What an awesome race. Coming back through [the field] I had a lot of fun. The car was just amazing again. Another win. Awesome."

The Kiwi continued, heaping praise onto his team: “I’m just a very lucky guy to get to drive for an amazing bunch of people and just execute."

"The day just went flawlessly and I really enjoyed it. Thank you everyone."

NASCAR Cup Series Watkins Glen official results

1. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota

10. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford

14. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford

17. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports Ford

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota

25. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford

29. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

32. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

35. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36. Katherine Legge, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Josh Bilicki, No. 66, Garage 66 Ford

38. JJ Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team Chevrolet

39. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



