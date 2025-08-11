NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

Change your timezone:

Another weekend of NASCAR Cup Series action is in the books, with Shane van Gisbergen taking his fourth victory of the season at Watkins Glen on Sunday.

There was to be no late race drama this time around, either, with the Kiwi taking the black and white checkered flag with over 10 seconds in hand on Christopher Bell, who eventually came home in second.

It was also a relatively quiet race in terms of cautions, with just three throughout the 90 laps of action, two of which were for the end of stages one and two.

Perhaps due to that, it was also a relatively quiet night for NASCAR officials, although an official document released by the series has confirmed that there were still six penalties issued to drivers during the race.

Three of these penalties were for 'pitting before pit road is open', with Cole Custer guilty of this infringement twice on laps 21 and 41, and Josh Berry once on lap 28. Both drivers were hit with tail-end penalties as a result.

Custer was also guilty of 'speeding on pit road' on lap 56 and was hit with a pass-through penalty. JJ Yeley in the No. 44 was also guilty of this on lap 65 and met with the same punishment.

Elsewhere, the sixth and final penalty issued during Sunday's race was to Josh Bilicki in the No. 66, handed a pass-through penalty for having 'crewmember(s) over the wall too soon'.

Watkins Glen penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No) Infraction Penalty 21 Cole Custer (41) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 28 Josh Berry (21) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 41 Cole Custer (41) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 56 Cole Custer (41) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 65 JJ Yeley (44) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 66 Josh Bilicki (66) Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Pass Thru

