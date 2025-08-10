NASCAR Results Today: SvG stars again as Kyle Larson suffers Watkins Glen nightmare

Change your timezone:

Shane van Gisbergen’s road course dominance was on display once again at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, with the Kiwi star taking his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

Although he was not always at the front at the end of stages one and two due to electing to pit when some of his rivals did not, van Gisbergen was in contention for the overall win throughout, ultimately ensuring he was the man on top when it really mattered and the black and white checkered flag was flown.

The Kiwi is now the first rookie to ever win four Cup Series races in a season, bagging even more playoff points for when the postseason kicks off at Darlington later this month.

Behind van Gisbergen, Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell secured second place with a last-lap pass on Chris Buescher, who came home third in the end. William Byron and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.

Elsewhere at Watkins Glen, it was a miserable day for Kyle Larson, with the No. 5 having gone for a spin early on and Larson complaining of having 'no brakes' over the radio.

As the first stage ended, the No. 5 was in the garage undergoing repairs, but Larson did eventually make it back out on track, although with a lack of cautions throughout the race, he finished 39th and 15 laps down on the race winner.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from Watkins Glen, including from stages one and two, which were won by Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney, respectively.

Who won the NASCAR Watkins Glen race today?

Race results

1. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota

10. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford

14. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford

17. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports Ford

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota

25. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford

29. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

32. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

35. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36. Katherine Legge, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Josh Bilicki, No. 66, Garage 66 Ford

38. JJ Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team Chevrolet

39. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



Stage 2 results

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

2. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

6. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford



Stage 1 results

1. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

2. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

8. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford



