A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch slams NASCAR rivals in X-rated verdict

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has fired a stinging shot at his fellow NASCAR drivers.

The 40-year-old was speaking on a weekend which saw a chaotic Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen marred by a number of wrecks, with one red flag period lasting nearly an hour.

That enormous wreck was caused by Austin Hill on his return from a one-race suspension, who admitted to the CW during the break: "That was definitely just on me. Just driver error."

That incident, along with a number of others during the race, made Busch's comments all the more timely, hitting out at the quality of driving in the sport to Fox Sports' Amanda Busick (in a moment which didn't make the broadcast, but which she revealed on social media).

Busch slams driving quality in NASCAR

Asked what still surprises him on track, he answered: “Race craft. Or the complete lack of it...Everyone drives like sh*t.”

Michael McDowell was the first driver hit by Hill in the big wreck on Saturday, saying in the aftermath: "It just felt like he [Hill] kept trying to move me there and I can see here, he was never going to get alongside. I was all the way out. He wasn't even alongside. Just turned me. So yeah, it's unfortunate. I hate it for everybody at Kaulig Racing."

Hill is unlikely to be sanctioned for the wreck as he was for his incident with Aric Almirola at Indianapolis, with that race ban being so severe because the wreck in question was judged to be deliberate and retaliatory.

“That was violent, to be totally honest,” Almirola said at the time. “That’s one of the hardest hits I’ve taken in my NASCAR career. The impact felt very similar to when I broke my back. I’d be very interested to see the black-box data from that crash, but it was vicious and that’s just uncalled for."

