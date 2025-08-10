close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR co-owner Michael Jordan

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star set to miss race as 23XI make huge accusation

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star set to miss race as 23XI make huge accusation

An image of NASCAR co-owner Michael Jordan

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR Cup Series driver is set to miss Sunday's race at Watkins Glen after suffering an injury ahead of the action.

➡️ READ MORE

23XI Racing hit back with damning NASCAR accusation as lawsuit takes fresh turn

23XI Racing and FRM have hit back at NASCAR with a damning accusation after the series' latest court filing.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR driver issues public plea after car theft ahead of Watkins Glen

One NASCAR driver has had their car broken into ahead of their race at Watkins Glen, pleading with the public for help to get back their racing items.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors

Two-time champion Kyle Busch has spoken out about rumors that previously surfaced regarding his marriage.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty

A NASCAR driver has claimed he should not have been the recipient of a major penalty. ➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Kyle Busch 23XI Racing Connor Zilisch Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup Series embarrassed by Xfinity and Truck Series at Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series embarrassed by Xfinity and Truck Series at Watkins Glen

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR star OUT of Cup Series race at Watkins Glen after freak injury
NASCAR

NASCAR star OUT of Cup Series race at Watkins Glen after freak injury

  • Today 13:00

Latest News

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's debut Ferrari season 'worse' than any other in his career

  • 33 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star set to miss race as 23XI make huge accusation

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series embarrassed by Xfinity and Truck Series at Watkins Glen

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

NASCAR star OUT of Cup Series race at Watkins Glen after freak injury

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

  • Today 12:00
Formula 1

Toto Wolff: From driving instructor to $1.8 billion F1 mogul

  • Today 03:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x