NASCAR star OUT of Cup Series race at Watkins Glen after freak injury
Connor Zilisch went from NASCAR ecstasy to agony in a split second at Watkins Glen on Saturday.
The 19-year-old superstar might be the most promising driver in the sport right now, and he had just proved it once again with his sixth victory of a terrific 2025 Xfinity Series season.
Zilisch led 60 of the 82 laps to once again come home in front, and was in the process of starting the postrace celebrations in Victory Lane when disaster struck.
As he climbed onto the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet, one of his legs was still caught in the window, and in what felt like slow motion he fell heavily to the pavement.
Zilisch was clearly in significant pain as medical personnel rushed to place him on a backboard before he was transported to the care center at Watkins Glen. He was then transferred to a local hospital for further checks and scans.
Connor Zilisch medical update
Later in the evening, Connor provided a medical update on his condition, confirming a significant injury for the brilliant teen phenom.
Writing on social media, he said: “Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone.
“Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”
While the good news is that Zilisch did not suffer serious injury in the freak incident, there are immediate implications, starting with the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen today (Sunday August 10).
Zilisch out of Cup Series race
Zilisch had been set to drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, but will now be forced to miss the race. Trackhouse later confirmed that it would be withdrawing the car.
"Trackhouse Racing has elected to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.
"We wish Connor a speedy recovery."
Zilisch currently heads the Xfinity Series points standings in his rookie season. He had been tied with Justin Allgaier heading into Watkins Glen, but is now in sole possession of first place.
