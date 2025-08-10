close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
f1, red flag, generic

NASCAR race at Watkins Glen red-flagged after HUGE wreck sparks chaos

NASCAR race at Watkins Glen red-flagged after HUGE wreck sparks chaos

f1, red flag, generic

Change your timezone:

Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International has been red-flagged after a huge wreck sparked chaos in upstate New York.

The Mission 200 at The Glen is set to see the drivers complete 82 laps around the historic track, but with eight to go, all of the vehicles are currently parked up.

The incident that led to the red flag began when Austin Hill in the No. 21 made contact with Michael McDowell in the No. 11 whilst fighting for second place.

The contact saw McDowell's car spin around and smash into the barriers at Watkins Glen, with the cars behind then getting caught up in the wreck as they approached, with a huge cloud of dirt likely obscuring their vision.

A broadcast shot from the helicopter showed several cars colliding with others, with multiple recovery vehicles forced to come onto the track to try and help amid the chaos.

Thankfully, NASCAR has confirmed that all drivers involved in the incident have been evaluated and released from the infield care center.

With eight laps to go, Connor Zilisch leads the race, with Austin Hill in second, and Sammy Smith in third.

You can see how the incident unfolded below.

Related

NASCAR Connor Zilisch Austin Hill Michael McDowell Sammy Smith Watkins Glen International
Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Formula 1

Toto Wolff: From driving instructor to $1.8 billion F1 mogul

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR

NASCAR team facing multiple penalties after Watkins Glen incident

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances

  • Yesterday 20:17
NASCAR

NASCAR race at Watkins Glen red-flagged after HUGE wreck sparks chaos

  • Today 00:15
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x