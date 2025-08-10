Change your timezone:

Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International has been red-flagged after a huge wreck sparked chaos in upstate New York.

The Mission 200 at The Glen is set to see the drivers complete 82 laps around the historic track, but with eight to go, all of the vehicles are currently parked up.

The incident that led to the red flag began when Austin Hill in the No. 21 made contact with Michael McDowell in the No. 11 whilst fighting for second place.

The contact saw McDowell's car spin around and smash into the barriers at Watkins Glen, with the cars behind then getting caught up in the wreck as they approached, with a huge cloud of dirt likely obscuring their vision.

A broadcast shot from the helicopter showed several cars colliding with others, with multiple recovery vehicles forced to come onto the track to try and help amid the chaos.

Thankfully, NASCAR has confirmed that all drivers involved in the incident have been evaluated and released from the infield care center.

With eight laps to go, Connor Zilisch leads the race, with Austin Hill in second, and Sammy Smith in third.

You can see how the incident unfolded below.

The red flag is out on Lap 75 after this incident involving multiple cars. pic.twitter.com/eFyaMo5t0G — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 9, 2025

