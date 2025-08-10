Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has opened up on how he and his wife Samantha dealt with 'really dumb' rumors that surfaced regarding their marriage in 2019.

Samantha and Kyle are very open with the public about all things in their relationship and family, from their struggles with fertility, which they now campaign for incredibly through the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, to posting fun videos on social media.

However, according to Kyle, six years ago, the two had to deal with rumors that they were having issues in their marriage and that they could even get divorced.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the two-time champion was asked to pinpoint a challenging time in his life that he's proud of how he handled, and he chose that moment.

"I would say a lot of things that were going down in 2019," Busch explained.

"There were a lot of rumors flying around — Samantha and I are having issues, we’re getting divorced, all this stuff — and then we win the championship and everything’s fine. Just like … what?"

Busch: We handled it with out heads held high

"That was really dumb," the Richard Childress Racing driver continued. "It’s crazy the bugs that will fly around our garage area.

"But I felt like we handled it well and with our heads held high. And here we are. Won a championship through it all."

Recently, Samantha herself echoed a similar sentiment to Kyle, explaining how proud she was of them as a couple after overcoming any difficulties that they may have had.

"To be completely real with you, there was a time I thought he’d walk away and never come back," Samantha wrote on Instagram last month.

"But through time, counseling, and a whole lot of work, we’ve come out stronger ... I’m so proud of us, babe."

