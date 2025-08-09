NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances

Change your timezone:

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney will start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on pole after beating Shane van Gisbergen in qualifying.

Saturday afternoon's session saw van Gisbergen top the first group of drivers, but Blaney, taking part in the second group, eventually trumped his time, beating the Kiwi by just 0.033 seconds.

Van Gisbergen will now start Sunday's race in second, whilst Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch round out the top five.

That is a huge result for Busch in his current playoff predicament, giving his postseason chances a major boost with such a lofty starting position, with the No. 8 team almost certainly needing a victory if they are to make it.

Elsewhere at Watkins Glen, it was a day to forget for Kyle Larson. The No. 5 really struggled in qualifying this afternoon and will now start Sunday's race down in 27th as a result.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Watkins Glen?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Watkins Glen International, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen:

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - 71.960secs

2. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.033secs

3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.037secs

4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.121secs

5. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.184secs

6. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.220secs

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.239secs

8. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.240secs

9. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.250secs

10. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.255secs

11. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - +0.275secs

12. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.305secs

13. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.340secs

14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.344secs

15. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.452secs

16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.467secs

17. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.483secs

18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.491secs

19. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.501secs

20. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.505secs

21. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.527secs

22. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.547secs

23. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.592secs

24. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.616secs

25. Connor Zilisch, No. 87, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.643secs

26. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.707secs

27. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.758secs

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.758secs

29. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.776secs

30. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.804secs

31. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.878secs

32. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.963secs

33. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +1.029secs

34. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +1.193secs

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet - +1.210secs

36. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +1.230secs

37. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +1.738secs

38. Katherine Legge, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet - +2.544secs

39. JJ Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet - +2.995secs

40. Josh Bilicki, No. 66, Garage 66, Ford - +3.132secs



