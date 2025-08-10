NASCAR team facing multiple penalties after Watkins Glen incident
NASCAR team facing multiple penalties after Watkins Glen incident
A NASCAR team are set to be hit with multiple punishments when the post-Watkins Glen penalty report drops this week.
All three national NASCAR series are in action at the historic track this weekend, with the Truck Series having kicked things off on Friday night with a dramatic 72-lap thriller that went to triple-overtime.
One team made a major error during that race, however, and are now likely to see multiple members of their team suspended for the next couple of races as a result.
The team in question is ThorSport Racing, with Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Ford losing a wheel with just four laps to go at Watkins Glen on Friday evening.
As a result of the wheel coming off, Rhodes completely lost control of his truck, smashing into the wall at Watkins Glen and causing a huge mess on the track consisting of dirt and car parts.
NASCAR team set for suspensions
NASCAR's usual punishment for incidents in which an improperly secured wheel comes off on track is a two-race suspension for the jackman and tire changer responsible for that wheel.
If this happens, it would leave Rhodes and the No. 99 team needing a new jackman and tire changer for the next two races at Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway.
Several NASCAR teams across all three national series have already experienced such a punishment this year.
After the Cup Series race at Indianapolis earlier this month, for example, Erik Jones and Legacy Motor Club saw their jackman Kellen Mills and front tire changer John Rosselli suspended for two race weekends.
Going back further, Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 88 crew also lost two crew members in the Cup Series for losing a tire at Martinsville, as did Kyle Busch's No. 8 crew after an identical incident at Las Vegas.
There is a clear precedent here, and NASCAR will likely follow it.
