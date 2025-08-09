NASCAR chief issues major statement on plan to give Cup Series cars more horsepower

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has ruled out a major in-season rule change despite some positive reactions from fans.

Fans and drivers alike have been clamoring for an increase in horsepower for Cup Series cars in the Next Gen era, with some hints that a bump from 670HP to 750HP for short tracks was on the cards for this year.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances

NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde said that the topic came up last week during separate meetings with team owners and drivers, even saying earlier this year 'we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season'.

Critics have complained that the lack of power in the Next Gen has diluted racing at short and intermediate tracks, and appear to have convinced the series to do something about it...eventually.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch forced to retire from race as car catches flames at Watkins Glen

NASCAR chief: HP increase won't come in 2025

NASCAR Senior VP of Competition Elton Sawyer went on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio this week to provide an update on the teased move, saying: “It is something that is an ongoing discussion with our industry stakeholders (noting OEMs). I feel like we’re having positive conversations.

"There is still a lot that goes into that, obviously it’s a 2026 initiative to get that across the line, so we still continue to have very positive conversations around that.”

Sawyer confirmed that a change won't come this year as NASCAR works to 'get all those boxes checked', adding: "We still have to make sure that that’s first and foremost, that it is the right thing, which we believe it is.

"We’ve got feedback from a lot of different stakeholders, some have a stronger opinion than others. So you have to weigh all that as well.”

READ MORE: NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty

Related