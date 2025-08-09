close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A NASCAR car with the Cup Series logo displayed

NASCAR chief issues major statement on plan to give Cup Series cars more horsepower

NASCAR chief issues major statement on plan to give Cup Series cars more horsepower

A NASCAR car with the Cup Series logo displayed

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has ruled out a major in-season rule change despite some positive reactions from fans.

Fans and drivers alike have been clamoring for an increase in horsepower for Cup Series cars in the Next Gen era, with some hints that a bump from 670HP to 750HP for short tracks was on the cards for this year.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances

NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde said that the topic came up last week during separate meetings with team owners and drivers, even saying earlier this year 'we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season'.

Critics have complained that the lack of power in the Next Gen has diluted racing at short and intermediate tracks, and appear to have convinced the series to do something about it...eventually.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch forced to retire from race as car catches flames at Watkins Glen

NASCAR chief: HP increase won't come in 2025

NASCAR Senior VP of Competition Elton Sawyer went on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio this week to provide an update on the teased move, saying: “It is something that is an ongoing discussion with our industry stakeholders (noting OEMs). I feel like we’re having positive conversations.

"There is still a lot that goes into that, obviously it’s a 2026 initiative to get that across the line, so we still continue to have very positive conversations around that.”

Sawyer confirmed that a change won't come this year as NASCAR works to 'get all those boxes checked', adding: "We still have to make sure that that’s first and foremost, that it is the right thing, which we believe it is.

"We’ve got feedback from a lot of different stakeholders, some have a stronger opinion than others. So you have to weigh all that as well.”

READ MORE: NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty

Related

NASCAR Kyle Busch Cup Series Watkins Glen Elton Sawyer
Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Formula 1

Toto Wolff: From driving instructor to $1.8 billion F1 mogul

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR

NASCAR team facing multiple penalties after Watkins Glen incident

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances

  • Yesterday 20:17
NASCAR

NASCAR race at Watkins Glen red-flagged after HUGE wreck sparks chaos

  • Today 00:15
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x