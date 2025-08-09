NASCAR chief issues major statement on plan to give Cup Series cars more horsepower
NASCAR chief issues major statement on plan to give Cup Series cars more horsepower
Change your timezone:
NASCAR has ruled out a major in-season rule change despite some positive reactions from fans.
Fans and drivers alike have been clamoring for an increase in horsepower for Cup Series cars in the Next Gen era, with some hints that a bump from 670HP to 750HP for short tracks was on the cards for this year.
READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances
NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde said that the topic came up last week during separate meetings with team owners and drivers, even saying earlier this year 'we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season'.
Critics have complained that the lack of power in the Next Gen has diluted racing at short and intermediate tracks, and appear to have convinced the series to do something about it...eventually.
READ MORE: Kyle Busch forced to retire from race as car catches flames at Watkins Glen
NASCAR chief: HP increase won't come in 2025
NASCAR Senior VP of Competition Elton Sawyer went on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio this week to provide an update on the teased move, saying: “It is something that is an ongoing discussion with our industry stakeholders (noting OEMs). I feel like we’re having positive conversations.
"There is still a lot that goes into that, obviously it’s a 2026 initiative to get that across the line, so we still continue to have very positive conversations around that.”
Sawyer confirmed that a change won't come this year as NASCAR works to 'get all those boxes checked', adding: "We still have to make sure that that’s first and foremost, that it is the right thing, which we believe it is.
"We’ve got feedback from a lot of different stakeholders, some have a stronger opinion than others. So you have to weigh all that as well.”
READ MORE: NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty
Related
Latest News
Toto Wolff: From driving instructor to $1.8 billion F1 mogul
- 1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin reveals brutal reality of being a NASCAR driver
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch opens up on 'really dumb' divorce rumors
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR team facing multiple penalties after Watkins Glen incident
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances
- Yesterday 20:17
NASCAR race at Watkins Glen red-flagged after HUGE wreck sparks chaos
- Today 00:15
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july