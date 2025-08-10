23XI Racing hit back with damning NASCAR accusation as lawsuit takes fresh turn

Change your timezone:

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have hit back at a fresh legal motion filed by NASCAR this week, accusing the stock car racing series of hurting 'all of stock car racing'.

The teams have been embroiled in a legal battle with NASCAR over the sport's charter system for several months now, with suits and counter-suits being filed.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: SvG denied pole at Watkins Glen as Kyle Busch boosts playoff chances

NASCAR filed a motion for an order to show cause on Friday, essentially asking the court to force the teams to prove they didn't knowingly make false statements back in December of last year.

The motion read: “Defendants … move for the Court to issue an Order to Show Cause why 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, Inc. (collectively ‘Plaintiffs’) and their counsel should not be sanctioned for making false statements in December 2024 declarations and manufacturing evidence that they submitted to the Court in support of Plaintiffs’ Second Motion for a Preliminary Injunction. NASCAR has also asked the Court to strike portions of Jerry Freeze’s errata sheet.”

READ MORE: Kyle Busch forced to retire from race as car catches flames at Watkins Glen

23XI attorney: NASCAR have hurt all of stock car racing

NASCAR's essential claim is that the teams manufactured statements and evidence submitted to the court when campaigning for the preliminary injunction which allowed them to race as chartered teams for much of the year.

Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney representing 23XI and FRM in the case, put out a short statement on the new motion, hitting out once again.

“This is yet another baseless distraction intended to try to divert the Court’s attention from the overwhelming evidence that demonstrates that Jim France and NASCAR have been operating an unlawful monopoly that has hurt not just my clients, but all of stock car racing.”

After months of legal sniping between NASCAR and the teams, the trial is set for December 1 – although both parties have been repeatedly encouraged to reach a settlement.

READ MORE: NASCAR star protests his innocence at Watkins Glen after HUGE penalty

Related