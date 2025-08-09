Change your timezone:

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was forced to retire early in Friday night's Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International, whilst one of his fellow drivers found their car going up in flames later in the race.

Busch was one of several Cup Series drivers taking part in the Mission 176 at The Glen, eyeing his second victory in the series this season having already taken a win at Atlanta earlier this season.

The 40-year-old had no such success this time around, however. After qualifying in 11th position, Busch was forced to park his car after just 13 laps of the scheduled 72, with his No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet experiencing mechanical issues related to the steering box.

As a result, Busch was officially classified as finishing 36th and last at Watkins Glen on Friday night.

Toni Breidinger's car catches flames

Busch was not the only driver to experience issues with their truck during Friday night's race, with Tony Breidinger's incident perhaps being the most dramatic of them all.

On lap 60, as the race was approaching its conclusion, Breidinger was running 17th in the No. 5, but the caution quickly came out when her car began to release huge amounts of smoke.

As the TV broadcast panned to Breidinger's car, huge flames began to appear under her vehicle, engulfing the entire floor and rear end before eventually calming down as she entered pit road.

Toni Breidinger's truck goes up in flames and the caution is out with 13 laps to go pic.twitter.com/lJnUUVlCXD — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) August 8, 2025

Corey Heim wins again

Of course, we can't do a recap of the race and not mention Corey Heim after the Truck Series regular season champion took his sixth victory of the season at Watkins Glen on Friday.

Christopher Bell had looked like he was on for the victory, filling in for the injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52, but after being overtaken by Heim on the first overtime restart, Bell ran out of fuel and was forced to pit, taking him out of contention.

With Heim out front, he held his nerve in two further overtime restarts to take the win, with Daniel Hemric forced to settle for second place.

Heim's six victories this season mean he has four more than any other driver in the series, a real mark of his dominance so far.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race yesterday?

Here are the full results from the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen:

1. Corey Heim, No. 11, TRICON Garage, Toyota

2. Daniel Hemric, No. 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

3. Giovanni Ruggiero, No. 17, TRICON Garage, Toyota

4. Christopher Bell, No. 52, Halmar Friesen Racing, Toyota

5. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

6. Sammy Smith, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

7. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing, Ford

8. Connor Zilisch, No. 45, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet

9. Matt Mills, No. 42, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet

10. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

11. William Sawalich, No. 1, TRICON Garage, Toyota

12. Wesley Slimp, No. 62, Halmar Friesen Racing, Toyota

13. Matt Crafton, No. 88, ThorSport Racing, Ford

14. Dawson Sutton, No. 26, Rackley W.A.R, Chevrolet

15. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing, Ford

16. Connor Mosack, No. 81, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

17. Brent Crews, No. 70, Brent Crews Racing, Toyota

18. Spencer Boyd, No. 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises, Chevrolet

19. Derek White, No. 69, Motorsports Business Management, Ford

20. Timmy Hill, No. 56, Hill Motorsports, Toyota

21. Andres Perez De Lara, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

22. Chris Buescher, No. 66, ThorSport Racing, Ford

23. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

24. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports, Chevrolet

25. Gian Buffomante, No. 22, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford

26. Ben Rhodes, No. 99, ThorSport Racing, Ford

27. Frankie Muniz, No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford

28. Tanner Gray, No. 15, TRICON Garage, Toyota

29. Toni Breidinger, No. 5, TRICON Garage, Toyota

30. Ross Chastain, No. 44, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet

31. Parker Kligerman, No. 75, Henderson Motorsports, Chevrolet

32. Rajah Caruth, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

33. Jack Wood, No. 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Chevrolet

34. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 02, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet

35. William Lambros, No. 2, Reaume Brothers Racing, Ford

36. Kyle Busch, No. 07, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet



