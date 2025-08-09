close global

NASCAR News Today: Cup Series star at risk of in-season firing as team announce big new contract

The countdown to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is now ramping up, but some drivers have way more humble ambitions in 2025.

NASCAR team announce huge new contract for Cup Series playoff star

A NASCAR star has officially put pen to paper on a huge contract extension .

Joe Gibbs Racing star calls for genius NASCAR track shakeup

NASCAR is feeling the heat right now to spice up its racing - particularly when it comes to Cup Series combat.

NASCAR star reveals how he got his iconic nickname, and why he kept it

Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen has a name nobody will forget in a hurry, heck it might be the most memorable moniker in racing right now.

NASCAR star claims Cup Series rival has stolen his nickname

Carson Hocevar is making waves in NASCAR in 2025, sometimes without even trying.

NASCAR Joe Gibbs Racing Chase Briscoe Justin Haley Brenden Queen
