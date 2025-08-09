NASCAR star Carson Hocevar issues apology for series of wrecks

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Carson Hocevar has issued an apology on social media after a series of wrecks at Watkins Glen.

Surprised? You should be! The post came after a Truck Series race which Hocevar didn't even compete in.

'But why?' 'Huh???' 'Does he have an auto-post scheduled just in case?' These are all examples of completely valid things for you to be asking yourself, or shouting at your screen if you haven't grasped the concept of the one-way relationship between online writer and reader.

No, the 2024 Cup Series rookie of the year was just poking a little fun at those who point the finger at him every time he's involved in a wreck – and that race on Friday ended with wrecks galore.

Hocevar: I will do better going forward

Friday evening's race went to triple overtime and almost ended in a sunset time cutoff, with Corey Heim taking the chequered flag less than five minutes before the 8:05pm ET cut time.

Ben Rhodes losing a wheel triggered the first overtime period, but the secnod and third were caused by multi-car wrecks at the bus stop chicane on the restart laps, with Connor Mosack heavily involved in both.

As the chaos unfolded, Hovecar took to Twitter to write: "i am currently watching all these wrecks. so i apologize. i feel guilty by association. will do better moving forward."

Hocevar will himself be back in action on Saturday for Cup Series qualifying, before the Go Bowling at The Glen kicks off on Sunday afternoon.

