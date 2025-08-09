NASCAR team announce huge new contract for Cup Series playoff star
NASCAR team announce huge new contract for Cup Series playoff star
Change your timezone:
NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has officially put pen to paper on a huge contract extension with Trackhouse Racing.
The Australian star locked in his Cup Series playoff spot with a rookie record tying three wins at Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma, and will now be battling for titles in the No. 88 car for years to come.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition
Trackhouse now look to have their driver lineup set for the next couple of years, with Ross Chastain driving the No. 1 car and teenage sensation Connor Zilisch expected to fill Daniel Suarez's boots in the No. 99.
"I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home," said the Aussie racer in a statement released with news of his extension.
READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
SVG locks up NASCAR future
"Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin (Marks, Trackhouse founder and owner) took on me.
"The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I've been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn't be happier."
Van Gisbergen will be hoping to sneak into the last 12 of the playoffs this year, at which point he'll have a shot at winning his way into the last 8 at the Charlotte Roval.
Team owner Marks added: "We are getting to watch one of the superstars of racing. What we are asking him to do carries a high degree of difficulty. He's moved to the other side of the world, learned a new form of racing and at times dominated the competition. He's one of the greatest."
READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Watkins Glen start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series driver could be FIRED before season ends
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR team announce huge new contract for Cup Series playoff star
- 3 hours ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star calls for genius NASCAR track shakeup
- Today 01:00
NASCAR star reveals how he got his iconic nickname, and why he kept it
- Today 00:00
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott called out as NASCAR star demands action
- Yesterday 23:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july