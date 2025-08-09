NASCAR Cup Series driver could be FIRED before season ends

Change your timezone:

The countdown to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is now ramping up, but some drivers have way more humble ambitions in 2025.

While 13 drivers are already locked in for the big dance starting on August 31 in Darlington, some are literally fighting to save their jobs.

READ MORE: NASCAR star hit with big penalty ahead of Watkins Glen race

According to The Athletic NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, one of those struggling stars on the bubble is Spire Motorsports star Justin Haley.

Spire has invested significantly in the team, but as yet it isn’t getting the expected results from the No. 7 Chevrolet car. Haley is currently languishing in 29th position in the Cup Series standings.

The 26-year-old from Winamac, Indiana has registered just one top-10 finish so far in 2025 - way back in March at Homestead-Miami. It’s been a miserable season to say the least.

Justin Haley on the hotseat

Per Bianchi, Haley is now very much on the hotseat as the Cup Series circus heads for Watkins Glen this weekend. So much that he may not see out the 2025 season.

He wrote: “That ticking sound you hear is the clock counting down on the time Haley has left to improve himself. Spire’s ownership group has been candid that it wants to see results from its sizable investment in the team. If Haley doesn’t show considerable improvement, don’t be shocked if Spire opts to go in a different direction, maybe even before the season is out.

“Right now, the biggest thing Haley has working in his favor is a lack of a replacement option that Spire views as an obvious upgrade. But should one emerge, and Haley continues to struggle, that clock on his tenure at Spire will likely hit zero.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars way faster

Related