Joe Gibbs Racing star calls for genius NASCAR track shakeup
NASCAR is feeling the heat right now to spice up its racing - particularly when it comes to Cup Series combat.
Only this week the calls for cars to be made faster has become pretty deafening off the back of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350.
Cup Series legend Kevin Harvick led the calls for more power in the Cup Series - revealing that ARCA cars ran faster at Iowa Speedway.
There are other ways of course that NASCAR can add fresh wrinkles to its schedule - and one of them is by spicing up the roster of tracks it uses.
Current Cup Series superstar Chase Briscoe says there is one thing which absolutely should be a staple of the annual calendar, and that is action on a dirt track.
Briscoe was interviewed by Always Race Day during the 360 Nationals in Knoxville, and said there needs to be at least one Cup Series race on dirt every single year.
Briscoe says NASCAR should dish the dirt
Initially he was asked if he’d take part if NASCAR ran a Truck Series race on dirt, and his answer went way further than that.
“Yeah absolutely. Any time there’s been a NASCAR dirt race I always try to make it a point to go run. I remember coming here and running the Truck race a couple of years ago and obviously I always ran Eldora races as well.
“I feel like even the Cup Series, we need to have a Dirt race. Dirt racing is such a big part of motor sports in America.
"Every other discipline, whether it’s road course or short track or intermediate - seems to be everybody has their own thing - but dirt doesn’t get the recognition in the Cup Series. We had it there for a couple of years but we don’t get to any more.
“So yeah I think we need to have at least one dirt race, whether it’s Bristol Dirt, Eldora or Knoxville - wherever it is - I just think we need to have a dirt race.
