New NASCAR team owner set for full-time drive in 2026

It’s quite the resume - NASCAR team owner and soon to be full-time driver - and all at just 17 years old. Brent Crews is clearly going places.

Crews hit the headlines last week with the news that he is starting his very own Truck Series team - he debuted in the No. 70 car for this Brent Crews Motorsports outfit at Watkins Glen this weekend.

But the hot prospect is not stopping there, it now appears he will be stepping up another level in 2026 with a full-time Xfinity Series drive.

That is according to Fox Sports NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, who ranks Crews at #3 on his Midseason Prospect List (up from a previous position of 5).

Brent Crews set to take next step in 2026

Talking about the precocious phenom from Hickory, North Carolina, Pockrass wrote: “Crews has two wins and a second in five ARCA national series starts. He also has one top 10 in three truck starts.

“He’ll likely race full time in Xfinity next season at Joe Gibbs Racing after he turns 18 in March.”

So we can expect to see much much more of this exciting youngster in 2026 as he looks to continue his progression towards elite levels.

The only two men to sit above Crews on the Pockrass prospect rankings are terrific 19-year-old Connor Zilisch (who moves up from number 2 to the top spot) and former number 1 Corey Heim, who “will likely have to wait until 2027 to be in a Cup car full time”.

There are three prospects cracking the Pockrass top 10 this month and they are Sam Mayer (formerly #12), Layne Riggs (from 13) and Kaden Honeycutt (up from 17).

Bob Pockrass Mid Season Prospects - Top 10

The full top 10 right now looks like this:

1. Connor Zilisch

2. Corey Heim

3. Brent Crews

4. Jesse Love

5. Nick Sanchez

6. Sam Mayer

7. Corey Day

8. Layne Riggs

9. Carson Kvapil