Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott called out as NASCAR star demands action
The Iowa Corn 350 was racing chaos for NASCAR last weekend - and not in a good way.
Yellow flags seemed to be flying for most of the day at Iowa Speedway as a season-high 12 cautions slowed the Cup Series field for 72 laps.
At times it appeared to be a battle of attrition and a fight for survival rather than an epic, speed-fueled race for victory. And the fallout was predictably toxic.
2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson went off on team radio during the event, unleashing an profanity-laced monologue about what he was seeing unfold. And how it impacted his race.
But once the dust had settled Larson himself, and fellow Cup Series superstar Chase Elliott, were themselves coming in for criticism. Fellow great Denny Hamlin believes the pair were actually to blame for some of the issues following cautions.
Hamlin 'publicly shames' NASCAR rivals
Speaking on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin explained: “I realized it pretty quick, the only thing you can do is publicly shame, but like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson laying back three car lengths on the field and then getting a run and going four-wide, that’s what causes the wrecks.”
While Larson and Elliott are the guys being named and shamed, Hamlin is at pains to point out that it is NASCAR he has the real issue with for not coming down hard on offenders.
“You’re not allowed to do that, NASCAR is not calling it. It’s what their driving instructor is telling them to do, what I’m calling on is NASCAR officiating to do something about it.”
Larson and Elliott came into contact with each other during the final stage last Sunday, and Hamlin said it was the perfect example of what he is so angry about.
Payback for Larson and Elliott
“It’s a complete disregard for the people that you’re laying back from, because you’re willing to just stick them in a four-wide situation where you know they’re gonna wreck.
“That’s what happened with the Larson and Chase thing - they laid back so much they must have been running 10 miles an hour faster than the cars in front of them when they all took off and then they both tried to shoot the gap at the same time in the middle. It’s like they both deserved to wreck.”
