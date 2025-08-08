Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt

Change your timezone:

Kyle Busch has opened up about a childhood memory involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

The veteran driver has become one of the sport's most iconic figures himself over the course of his career, with two Cup Series championships and 63 wins in the division, but there was a time when that wasn't the case.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirms driver BAN update as star handed major playoff boost

Speaking to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, Busch recalled an early meeting with the seven-time Cup champion which saw him get a nice piece of memorabilia to keep.

As part of the weekly '12 Questions' feature, the 40-year-old was quizzed on the first autographs he got as a kid, noting Earnhardt's contribution to his collection as well as another sporting legend.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned the sport into 'a joke'

Busch: Earnhardt car in dad's 'stash'

Busch said: "I can’t remember if it was (Dale) Earnhardt (Sr.) first or if it was John Elway first. Earnhardt was at Fletcher Jones Chevrolet in Vegas, and then Elway was at one of the other car dealerships in Vegas.

"I just remember being in line and getting up to the front and getting an autograph. Earnhardt was on an Earnhardt car, obviously a black No. 3 car — and then John Elway’s was on a football. Got him to sign a football for me.

"I don’t know where the car is. I guarantee it’s in my dad’s stash of all the stuff he’s got from when we moved from Vegas. That was basically considered all his stuff. And the football is still with me. I still have that."

The RCR driver will be looking to snap a career-long winless streak this weekend at Watkins Glen, as he's currently set to miss the playoffs with just a few races left until the postseason.

READ MORE: Dodge in talks with multiple teams ahead of NASCAR return

Related