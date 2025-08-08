NASCAR News Today: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition

Change your timezone:

Kevin Harvick is demanding a MAJOR change in the NASCAR Cup Series after brutally exposing a shocking secret.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson hits out at 'DISGUSTING' NASCAR tradition

Kyle Larson has continued his streak of criticising NASCAR fan favorites.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR penalty report confirms team punishment

NASCAR has officially announced a punishment for Joe Gibbs Racing after an incident last weekend at Iowa.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR driver medical update reveals full extent of horror injuries

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen suffered multiple injuries in a horrific Modified wreck in Canada, but there is now more positive news about the 42-year-old star’s condition.

➡️ READ MORE

Cup Series driver chewed out by NASCAR for huge schedule leak

NASCAR phenom Carson Hocevar has been bringing the controversy on track all year, but he can also do it off track as well.

➡️ READ MORE

Related