close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR News Today: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition

NASCAR News Today: Cup Series legend demands change as champion slams 'DISGUSTING' tradition

NASCAR logo on a flag

Change your timezone:

Kevin Harvick is demanding a MAJOR change in the NASCAR Cup Series after brutally exposing a shocking secret.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson hits out at 'DISGUSTING' NASCAR tradition

Kyle Larson has continued his streak of criticising NASCAR fan favorites.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR penalty report confirms team punishment

NASCAR has officially announced a punishment for Joe Gibbs Racing after an incident last weekend at Iowa.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR driver medical update reveals full extent of horror injuries

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen suffered multiple injuries in a horrific Modified wreck in Canada, but there is now more positive news about the 42-year-old star’s condition.

➡️ READ MORE

Cup Series driver chewed out by NASCAR for huge schedule leak

NASCAR phenom Carson Hocevar has been bringing the controversy on track all year, but he can also do it off track as well.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson Joe Gibbs Racing Kevin Harvick Canada Stewart Friesen
Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars WAY faster
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars WAY faster

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

Formula 1

Mercedes boss makes huge claim about Lewis Hamilton's final season with the team

  • 11 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star claims Cup Series rival has stolen his nickname

  • 1 hour ago
Formula 1

McLaren boss opens up on intra-team F1 title battle

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch reveals childhood memory with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series star pitches WILD test to make cars WAY faster

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR star hit with big penalty ahead of Watkins Glen race

  • Today 13:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x