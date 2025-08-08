NASCAR star hit with big penalty ahead of Watkins Glen race

Change your timezone:

One NASCAR star will be without his crew chief for a race at Watkins Glen this week, after tech inspections on Thursday.

Connor Zilisch will be racing in Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series this weekend at the road course, but Bob Pockrass reports he'll be without his crew chief for the Truck Series race on Friday, and the team will lose pit selection next week at Richmond.

Zilisch will have plenty of time to keep his weekend rolling in the Xfinity Series on Saturday, where he's finished in the top five 10 times in a row, as well as in the Cup Series on Sunday.

While he has no Truck Series record at the Glen, the track was the site of the teenager's Xfinity Series debut last year – which saw him win from pole to become the first ever driver across NASCAR's three series to ever take pole and the win on his debut.

What is NASCAR tech?

Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all Cup Series teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit.

If a team fails tech on the first instance, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it passes.

If a car fails once, there is no punishment. However, if you fail twice or more, punishments are handed out, such as in the case of Garage 66 and the No. 66 car above.

According to NASCAR, the point of inspections is to level the sport's playing field as much as possible.

The website also outlines the five stations of a standard inspection, which are as follows:

Station 1: Car is elevated to visually inspect the nose, under the body and inside.

Stations 2-3: Body is visually inspected using a handheld template to ensure the body conforms to regulations.

Station 4: Optical scanning is used to inspect the chassis and body of car.

Station 5: Holding blocks are removed and final safety inspection is done.

