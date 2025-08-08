close global

Hulk Hogan serving as grand marshal for a NASCAR race

NASCAR Cup Series star set to run special Hulk Hogan tribute

NASCAR Cup Series star set to run special Hulk Hogan tribute

NASCAR Cup Series star set to run special Hulk Hogan tribute

NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be running a tribute to WWE and WCW legend Hulk Hogan on his No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, died late last month at the age of 71 after a heart attack, leading to tributes from across the sporting and entertainment world.

READ MORE: Dodge in talks with multiple teams ahead of NASCAR return

Stenhouse Jr. and his No. 47 team partnered up with Hogan's Real American Beer earlier this summer, first running the American flag livery with the company's logo emblazoned on the side at Michigan in June.

The car will also run with a commemorative decal reading 'Hulkamania Forever' this weekend at Watkins Glen, and will keep that tribute on the car for the rest of the 2025 season.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson claims iconic movie turned the sport into 'a joke'

Stenhouse and No. 47 car to honor Hogan

In a statement, Stenhouse Jr. said: “We’re heading to The Glen this weekend and we’re proud to have Real American Beer on the car in honor of Hulk Hogan. We’ll be giving it everything we’ve got out there.”

Real American Beer co-founder Chad Bronstei added: “Hulk built Hulkamania and Real American Beer with strength, pride, and resilience. For the fans, for their communities, for our country.

"Real American Beer is here to carry on Hulk’s legacy. We’re grateful to Hyak for helping us honor him and carry his commitment to his fans forward.”

Stenhouse Jr. is unlikely to make the playoffs as the postseason approaches, needing to win and in but with a best finish of just fifth on the year.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirms driver BAN update as star handed major playoff boost

