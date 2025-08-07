NASCAR Cup Series driver confirmed for debut in 'exciting' new car

Change your timezone:

Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 car will get its fifth driver of the season later this month in another NASCAR plot twist.

Right now the Chevrolet is an Xfinity Series revolving door with a new man at the wheel every weekend after Josh Williams was released by the team with immediate effect last week.

On the back of that shock news, exciting youngster Carson Hocevar stepped in to claim a sixth-place finish in Iowa last weekend, and now we have more new faces ready to roll.

This weekend at Watkins Glen will see Cup Series star Michael McDowell in the No. 11 and back in Xfinity Series action for the first time in nine years. Then Justin Haley takes the wheel for Daytona on August 22.

Aussie Brown gets Portland call

Now Kaulig has confirmed another driver announcement by revealing that Australian Will Brown will be in the car in Portland on August 30 for the Pacific Office Automation 147. It will be his first attempt at the Xfinity Series.

Brown responded to the call on social media by telling fans: “Very excited to be racing NASCAR again with Kaulig Racing. Looking forward to having a crack at the Xfinity Series."

Portland will be the second NASCAR race of the year for Brown, who also featured for Kaulig in Cup Series action in Chicago last month. His race would end early though after being caught up in a crash.

The 27-year-old Brown, who had finished 31st in his Cup Series debut at Sonoma last June, has a pretty strong resume locally having been Supercars Champion in Australia in 2024.

